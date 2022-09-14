New apartments coming to Flint's Carriage Town Neighborhood

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The ribbon was cut Wednesday on a housing complex in Flint's historic Carriage Town Neighborhood.
Georgia Manor has been vacant for more than two decades. This week, it becomes a home for 26 families.
"We were able take that building over the last 16 months or so -- we rehabbed it and the home next door it was a vacant property as well," said Glenn Wilson, a cofounder of Communities First Inc.
He and his wife, Essence, run the nonprofit housing development organization to provide equitable access to housing and other amenities for people in the Flint area.
Communities First invested $5.1 million into refurbishing the building and making it suitable for 26 new households.
"We basically gutted everything out of the mid-century building," Glenn Wilson said.
He said Georgia Manor is a place for anyone to call home. Jean Franklin was homeless until she moved into Georgia Manor.
"I thank God for this place here today," she said.