New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Downtown Development Authority is meeting with the new owners of a large tract of land along I-75.
It's the beginning of a professional relationship that could bring new jobsto the area.
The new Tech Village would fill the space between I-75, Baldwin and Saginaw roads.
They last had a buyer for the area in 2020, but the pandemic put a damper on their plans. Since then, a new group of local developers, calling themselves the Tech Village Group has bought the roughly 100-acre property.
While development is up to them, their name implies that they're on board with Grand Blanc Township's hopes for a tech company hub mixed with residential, small retail and dining businesses.
Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett said they want to build for the future.
"In terms of high-paying jobs, it's technology-based. And we want to try and keep our young, educated individuals coming out of the universities here, locally. Nobody wants to see their children grow up and move out of state and out of the area," he said.
One big item the township wants to see is a street connecting Saginaw and Baldwin roads. It's a big ask, but Bennett said township would be willing to cover the costs of water and sewer infrastructure if a development happens.