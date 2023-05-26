New campground opens in Huron County as summer begins

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Port Austin has a new destination for summer tourists just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Bird Creek RV Resort opened a new campground in the Thumb area.
Owner Perry Heleski said he recently received a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to open the business. It has enough room for 65 campers and fire pits with a main entrance off M-25.
The park has reserved a limited number of campsites for seasonal guests. The remainder will be available for daily camping.
Some nearby residents have expressed concerns over guests causing problems, but Heleski said this will be a peaceful campground.
