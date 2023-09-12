New Chick-fil-A represents homecoming for Genesee County native

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County native is coming back home to open Mid-Michigan's first Chick-fil-A franchise.

Greg McKay, who was born and raised in Genesee County, is moving back home with his wife and three children to operate the new Chick-fil-A at 3140 Miller Road in Flint Township.





He lived in Genesee County for 44 years before moving to Savannah, Ga., to take a management job in the automotive industry.

"It feels like a dream come true to return to my hometown and be able to give back to a community that means so much to me and my family," McKay said.

The Chick-fil-A in Flint Township will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed on Sundays. Dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service will be available.

McKay is working to hire 120 employees for the restaurant and make final preparations before the Sept. 28 grand opening date.

McKay said he hopes the restaurant will "provide a superior dining experience while enriching the lives of his guests, team members and members of the Flint community."

"We expect that many guests will be experiencing the brand for the first time, and I'm delighted to introduce our delicious food and remarkable service to our future guests," he said.

Chick-fil-A's drive-thru will operate differently from most other fast food chains. An employee greets each customer in person and take their order on a portable tablet rather than customers talking into a speaker.

Customers also can order ahead online or using the Chick-fil-A mobile app, which offers a rewards program for returning customers.

Another employee visits each drive-thru vehicle in person to accept payment. Two lanes of traffic then proceed to the covered drive-thru area, where employees hand deliver orders to each vehicle.

Chick-fil-A says the process is faster than most other fast food chains that utilize a drive-thru speaker box.

The hiring process continues with hopes of filling 120 full-time and part-time jobs. McKay said he's seeing "high engagement" in job applications so far.

"We're still looking for individuals with a heart for service to join our team," he said.

Chick-fil-A offers a tuition reimbursement program and other benefits for eligible employees. Text CFA to 810-442-0539 for information about how to apply.

As part of the Sept. 28 grand opening, Chick-fil-A is planning contributions to the community: