New Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opening in Davison Township next week

  • Updated
  • 0
New Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opening in Davison Township next week

A Loaded A-1 Steakhouse Burger at Dairy Queen 

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Call it a late Christmas gift for the Davison area.

A new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will be opening for business on Dec. 27 on the southwest corner of Irish and Lapeer roads in Davison Township.

It will be the latest dining option at the rapidly developing corner. A Taco Bell, Detroit Wing Co., Pitaway and Kirin Ramen and Sushi restaurants have opened across from the Meijer in the past couple years.

McDonald's has operating a restaurant inside the Sunoco gas station at the intersection for several years.

Established Dairy Queen owners Todd Haidous and Gus Taha will operate the new restaurant. Haidous owns other Dairy Queen locations in southern Michigan and northern Indiana. 

"There’s no brand quite like DQ," said Haidous. "As soon as you mention the DQ name people’s eyes light up, which is such a joy to see as an owner. From our ice creams, to our savory menu items to our other frozen treats, there is an option for everyone to enjoy."

He hopes to receive a warm welcome from the Davison community next week.

"My existing DQ locations have become staples for people of all ages in the communities they serve, and I have no doubt that Davison will welcome us with open arms," Haidous said.

The Davison Township location will be open for lunch and dinner with a menu of burgers, chicken strips, hot sandwiches and -- of course -- frozen treats.

Dairy Queen has 7,000 locations across the world. 

