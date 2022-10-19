 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the west
with gusts up to 33 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

New home building retreated in September as rising mortgage rates scare off buyers

  • 0
Home building retreated in September as rising mortgage rates scare off buyers. Pictured is a housing development in Antioch, California, on March 31.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Home building pulled back in September, as buyers faced spiking mortgage rates that have made homes increasingly unaffordable.

September housing starts, a measure of new home construction, dropped 8.1% from August, and were down 7.7% from a year ago, according to the US Census Bureau. After a big drop earlier this spring, housing starts had been holding relatively steady up until July when rising mortgage rates spurred more prospective buyers to sit on the sidelines.

Starts bounced back a bit in August while mortgage rates briefly retreated. But since that time, mortgage rates have been on the rise, inching closer to 7%.

However building permits, which tracks the number of new housing units granted permits, inched up 1.4% in September from the revised August rate, and were down 3.2% from a year ago.

Separately, a survey released Monday found home builder confidence fell for the tenth straight month in October as elevated mortgage rates, ongoing supply chain problems and high home prices continued to make homes less affordable for buyers. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is meant to gauge market conditions and looks at current sales, buyer traffic and the outlook for sales over the next six months.

Homebuilders said traffic of prospective new buyers fell to its lowest point since August 2012, excluding the two-month period in the spring of 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

"High mortgage rates approaching 7% have significantly weakened demand, particularly for first-time and first-generation prospective home buyers," said Jerry Konter, NAHB Chairman. "This situation is unhealthy and unsustainable."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

