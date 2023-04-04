New Michigan advertising aims to attract businesses, tourists

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is launching new advertising campaigns designed to attract businesses, workers and tourists.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. began the Pure Opportunity campaign in March to market the state as an attractive place to do business. The campaign is an offshoot of the popular Pure Michigan advertising.
A coordinated talent attraction program, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the largest among U.S. states, is scheduled to launch later this year with a goal of drawing a workforce to Michigan.
Pure Michigan will continue this year with a focus on marketing the state as a "fresh" place to live and visit. The tourism campaign will debut three TV commercials soon entitled "Fresh Voices," "Fresh Air" and "Fresh Path."
"We will work together to show the world what makes Michigan the best place invest, innovate, live, and explore," Whitmer said. "We will continue competing with anyone to bring manufacturing jobs and supply chains home and become known as a state with a strong business climate and unparalleled economic opportunity for workers."
The three new Pure Michigan ads airing over the summer tourism season include a new soundtrack from Michigan-based Assemble Sound and spoken words from Detroit poet Jessica Care Moore.
The commercials will target audiences in Michigan, Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend, St. Louis and Toledo on a variety of formats.
"The Pure Michigan advertising campaign has been an integral component to the success of the tourism industry in the state since its debut in 2006," said Michael Keller Zehnder, president and owner of Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth. "It has brought national recognition to the amazing natural resources and the remarkable hospitality our state has known for generations."
The Pure Opportunity advertising will appear in a variety of media, including national business magazines and NPR. The ads highlight Michigan's skilled labor pool, freshwater resources and top Climate Change Preparedness ranking.
"It is impossible to discuss disruption or innovation without mentioning Michigan," said Quentin L. Messer Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. "Many groundbreaking discoveries, legendary music genres and recreational pastimes were founded here in Michigan."
Whitmer did not announce a budget for the national advertising campaigns or how they will be funded.