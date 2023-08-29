 Skip to main content
New Ollie's location opens Wednesday in Caro

  • Updated
Ollie's

A new Ollie's location will be opening Wednesday in Caro.

 Credit: Ollie's

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - A new Ollie's location will be officially opening a location in Caro beginning on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Ollie's is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, which offers brand names for bargain prices.

There will be bargain prices on books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, bedroom and bathroom items, health and beauty products, and pet supplies.

According to the company, this will be the 20th store in Michigan.


The new store will be at the Caro Centre, 1560 West Caro Road.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To find more information on Ollie's, check out their website ollies.us.

