New owner hopes to keep Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge alive

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Kathy's 126 Restaurant & Lounge is a staple in the Flushing community with a new owner hoping to keep the tradition alive.
Owner Bree Thomas said the eatery on Main Street in downtown Flushing is a "very romantic place" to spend Valentine's Day, prom or any date night. She serves a menu of American comfort food.
"One of our top sellers is actually meatloaf. We have an awesome meatloaf, even though you think mom's meatloaf, it's really good," Thomas said.
She is passionate about the food she serves.
"A lot of like really awesome pasta, sautee dishes too -- like our chicken marsala is off the hook. That is amazing. Our chicken parmesan," Thomas said. "We have a really, really big menu."
She was a regular customer at Kathy's since she was 4 and visited with her family. They got to know the founder, Kathy, and her husband Ron over the years.
Thomas, who grew up in Flushing, said she didn't think twice when the opportunity to own the restaurant presented itself. The restaurant business already was in her blood.
"I've been doing this since I was 16," Thomas said. "I started waitressing across the street at the A&W when I was little girl."
Recently, she was just down the road in Owosso working as manager, mixologist and sommelier at Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse. Thomas took over ownership of Kathy's last July.
"At first it was a little bit of a whirlwind, because I've never worked here before and I'm just jumping in and thankfully I knew a lot of the staff already, so they were already my buddies," Thomas said.
She makes a point to help out with all aspects of the business.
"I'll help them cook all the time. I love being back there with my friends cooking and bartending," Thomas said. "I feel like I don't get to do it as much anymore because we have the best bartender in Flushing."
She's also putting her own touch on the place, recently adding an event space upstairs and renovating the bar.
"These beer taps are all new," Thomas said. "In the past there were only four, now we have 12, so I can really focus on Michigan craft beer."
The beers are in addition to new bourbons, scotches and a craft cocktail menu. The food menu has expanded to include gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options, along with some lighter bites.
Thomas said there's something special about owning a business in her hometown.
"You know, I know all the faces," she said. "It's fun. I get to see all my high school teachers and say, 'Hey how's it been?'"
Thomas said that's what makes it so special.
"We have a really salt of the Earth kind of community," she said. "That's my favorite part, being able to go around and talk to everybody."
Thomas knows she has big shoes to fill after the last owners ran the restaurant successfully for 36 years. But she's looking forward to creating new memories for customers.
"I hope that you take away that we all really, really care -- right down to prepping everything from scratch," Thomas said. "The service that you get here, we all really care about what we do."