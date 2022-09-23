 Skip to main content
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

  • Updated
  • 0
Fashion Square Mall21

Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township. (Source: WJRT)

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed.

Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.

The Fashion Square Mall transaction was finalized this week. The mall has remained open through the auction process.

The recent sale to Kohan does not include the Macy's store, which is owned by Macy's, or the former Sears property, which is up for sale.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

