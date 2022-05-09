BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - New Restaurants poised to liven up Bay City’s waterfront.
The riverfront experience in Bay City is getting new additions, as new and exciting restaurants are opening or under construction for the waterfront area.
Two new restaurants, one from the owners of O's Pub and Grill and Drift Shoreside Beer Garden are poised to enhance Bay City's already-active waterfront.
Marc and Laura Owczarzak have owned O's Pub and Grill in Auburn since 2014 and with business booming, they had a vision of expanding.
Things just came together when they purchased the old Bay City Hooters on the river, which closed its doors in 2019 after decades in business.
“Although we love our Auburn location, Auburn is our roots and couldn't say enough about Auburn community, but here just the added water traffic. I think boats, really nice backdrop with Bay City in the background,” Owczarzak said.
Renovations for the new restaurant will be underway soon. The restaurant is unnamed as of now,but they expect to open in the fall.
Owczarzak said that they'll be keeping some of the menu items that people know and love from O's in Auburn with some additional seafood and other items.
It's a family affair.
“Between my wife and I and our three daughters, potentially you'll see us all here running around making it the best it will be,” he said.
They are looking forward to offering a place for both residents and those visiting by land and sea.
“This was a really busy location for many, many years and people loved to come here and to see it close and sitting here vacant....I think that the anticipation of somebody taking it over is just there,” he said.
In addition to O's, Drift opened this month on Water Street in the heart of downtown. The building was also vacant after several restaurants closed up shop.
Rather than a traditional kitchen, Drift has a food truck concept and full bar with craft cocktails and beer with seating indoors and outdoors on their patio overlooking the river.
“We are a food truck park so we have our own food truck and we invite others,” said Paige Deiters, General Manager of Drift.
Soon, Deiters says, they will also have their own Drift food trucks on site.
The bottom line—with life getting back to normal after two years of a pandemic, having more variety for food and fun is something everyone can look forward to.
For more information, visit driftbaycity.com and ospubandgrill.com.