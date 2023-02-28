New Saginaw program aims to boost Black-owned businesses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A new program in Saginaw aims to help Black-owned businesses grow.
Life ME through the Central Michigan University Research Corporation is accepting applications from Black entrepreneurs who own small businesses in Saginaw County beginning today.
The program aims to level the playing field, increase representation, foster new networks and boost financials for entrepreneurs. Business owners will work through the program together to set and meet milestones.
Participants in Lift ME will get help building connections, developing skills and accessing services that support the continued growth of Black-owned businesses.
"The purpose is to expand upon the great work that entrepreneurs have already achieved, lift the business to the next level and highlight those people that make it happen," said Central Michigan University Research Corporation President and CEO Erin Strang.
Participants must identify as Black and conduct a for-profit business in Saginaw that is not part of a franchise.
The six-month program is designed for owners who already have a business established. The Central Michigan University Research Corporation has a variety of other programs geared toward starting a new business.
"We are also looking to engage the whole community and welcome mentors, professional service providers, and those interested in serving Black-owned businesses," Strang said.
Applications for Lift ME will be accepted until March 31 and participants will be selected on May 4. Click here for more information about how to apply.