Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New stores pouring into Birch Run Premium Outlets this spring

  • 0
Birch Run Premium Outlets

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) – The unique options within Michigan’s premier outlet shopping destination are growing.

Birch Run Premium Outlets has welcomed three new businesses already this spring, and an additional four are coming soon.

A footwear retailer that specializes in light-weight and comfortable footwear called Hey Dude is now open. Wetzel’s Pretzels, which is famed for its soft pretzels and fresh refreshments, opened its doors on Wednesday. 

Vintage Annex, a popular Michigan vintage retailer also opened as of recently. An Unexpected Treasure Hunt, which is an existing thrift store in the outlets, is opening a second location.

An Unexpected Treasure Hunt 2 is set to join its sibling store in the Birch Run Premium Outlets some time this spring.

In addition to the new vintage stores, an antique store called Flashback is set to open during the month of April and join the outlet’s existing antique stores.

Later this spring Fritz’s Outdoor Discount, which will sell affordable pricing options on adventure gear and clothing is set to join the outlets. Along with the first brick-and-mortar location for the Tia Guilloche Boutique, which is expected in May.

More information about the Birch Run Premium Outlets is available on their website.

