New stores pouring into Birch Run Premium Outlets this spring

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) – The unique options within Michigan’s premier outlet shopping destination are growing.
Birch Run Premium Outlets has welcomed three new businesses already this spring, and an additional four are coming soon.
A footwear retailer that specializes in light-weight and comfortable footwear called Hey Dude is now open. Wetzel’s Pretzels, which is famed for its soft pretzels and fresh refreshments, opened its doors on Wednesday.
Vintage Annex, a popular Michigan vintage retailer also opened as of recently. An Unexpected Treasure Hunt, which is an existing thrift store in the outlets, is opening a second location.
An Unexpected Treasure Hunt 2 is set to join its sibling store in the Birch Run Premium Outlets some time this spring.
In addition to the new vintage stores, an antique store called Flashback is set to open during the month of April and join the outlet’s existing antique stores.
Later this spring Fritz’s Outdoor Discount, which will sell affordable pricing options on adventure gear and clothing is set to join the outlets. Along with the first brick-and-mortar location for the Tia Guilloche Boutique, which is expected in May.
More information about the Birch Run Premium Outlets is available on their website.