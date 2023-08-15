New Tommy's Express offering free car washes in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A new Tommy's Express car wash in Flint Township is offering free washes this weekend as part of its grand opening.
The shiny new car wash at 3489 Miller Road between Target and Telly's Coney Island will provide the "best wash," which is a $20 value, for free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during normal business hours.
The Flint Township location is Tommy's 16th in Michigan and nearly 170th nationwide.
"Tommy's Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible," said Tommy's Express President Ryan Essenburg.
Drivers can enter the TommyClub for unlimited washes at monthly fees starting at $21.99 with the first month free. The company uses license plate readers, so members don't have to stop and pay to get a car wash.
Tommy's Express washes take about three minutes. Locations also offer free floor mat washers and vacuum stations outside the car washes.
"We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Michigan and look forward to serving the community of Flint," Essenberg said.