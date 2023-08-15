 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas,
Genesee, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, and
Wayne.

* WHEN...through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may
occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Intervals of rainfall will persist across the region throughout
the day. Potential exists for rainfall to be heavy at times,
with some areas seeing repeated rounds of higher intensity rain.
Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible. Rainfall will
gradually taper off during the latter half of the afternoon.

- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

New Tommy's Express offering free car washes in Flint Township

  • Updated
  • 0
The new Tommy's Express car wash on Miller Road in Flint Township is offering free washes Aug. 18 to 20 as part of its grand opening.

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A new Tommy's Express car wash in Flint Township is offering free washes this weekend as part of its grand opening.

The shiny new car wash at 3489 Miller Road between Target and Telly's Coney Island will provide the "best wash," which is a $20 value, for free on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during normal business hours.

The Flint Township location is Tommy's 16th in Michigan and nearly 170th nationwide.

"Tommy's Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible," said Tommy's Express President Ryan Essenburg.


Drivers can enter the TommyClub for unlimited washes at monthly fees starting at $21.99 with the first month free. The company uses license plate readers, so members don't have to stop and pay to get a car wash. 

Tommy's Express washes take about three minutes. Locations also offer free floor mat washers and vacuum stations outside the car washes. 

"We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Michigan and look forward to serving the community of Flint," Essenberg said.

