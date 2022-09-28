 Skip to main content
New vehicle buyers in Michigan would get full rebates under bill

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday that would give new vehicle buyers the full discount from dealers.

The Michigan Senate approved House Bills 4939 and 4940 to remove the 6% state sales tax on rebates for new vehicles. Buyers currently have to pay a sales tax amount based on the full price before any manufacturer rebates.

“When an auto manufacturer reduces the price of a car or truck by providing a rebate, the state government should collect less in taxes,” said Republican State Rep. John Damoose of Harbor Springs.

He said the bills are designed to reduce the tax burden on Michigan drivers and save them money.

The bills include language that would require any lost revenue to the School Aid Fund be made up in a budget transfer. They return to the Michigan House for a final vote before heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

