Nexteer Automotive planning $51 million project at Saginaw County plant

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan economic development funds will help secure a $51 million investment into Nexteer Automotive's sprawling plant outside Saginaw.
The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $25.5 million grant on Tuesday for the project, which will help retain 1,100 jobs at the factory on M-46 in Buena Vista Township. The grant money comes from the CARES Act.
The upcoming project, which was not specified, also received a $2.2 million tax break from the state.
Nexteer makes motion control systems like power steering and driveline components for the auto industry. The plant is Nexteer's only U.S. manufacturing plant and home to the company's Global Technical Center.
“The Great Lakes Bay Region has been our home for more than 100 years, and this support will play a critical role in ensuring our long-term competitiveness and retaining high-quality jobs at our Buena Vista site by enabling us to continue developing and manufacturing innovative motion control solutions that meet our OEM customers’ needs,” said Nexteer Automotive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer USA Jill Dralle.
Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary said Nexteer is one of the Saginaw area's largest employers and taxpayers, so the Buena Vista Township plant is crucial for the region.
“Nexteer is a global Tier 1 supplier in the midst of a mobility revolution that will change the face of the auto industry," she said. "We are so pleased with the tremendous team that assisted with this incentive package and are excited to move this transformational development forward.”