No new UAW deal has been met, three plants begin to strike

(WJRT) - No new UAW deal has been made, and the current contract has expired. UAW members from three different facilities have been ordered to "Stand Up and Strike" by UAW President Shawn Fain

Prior to midnight, UAW announced on their Facebook page that union members and supporters began to rally outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI.





Fain said during a 10 p.m. Facebook Live address that workers from three different facilities will "Stand-Up and Strike."

The factories that will begin to picket at midnight if a new UAW contract isn't met are:

GM Wentzville Assembly Local 2250 Region 4 1500 East Route A, Wentzville, MO Approx. 3,600 members Product: Chevrolet Colorado, Express, GMC Canyon, Savana

Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex 4400 Chrysler Drive, Toledo, OH Approx. 5,800 members Product: Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator

Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant Final Assembly and Paint Only 38303 Michigan Avenue, Wayne, MI Approx. 3,300 members Product: Ford Ranger, Bronco NOTE : This strike does not include the entire facility.



Other UAW facilities will continue to work under an expired contract but could picket at any time.

Stellantis released a statement regarding the strike:

"We are extremely disappointed by the UAW leadership's refusal to engage in a responsible manner to reach a fair agreement in the best interest of our employees, their families and our customers. We immediately put the Company in contingency mode and will take all the appropriate structural decisions to protect our North American operations and the Company."

To learn more about the UAW, its demands and what it means to UAW members, visit their website uaw.org.