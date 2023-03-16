No-nonsense, farm-to-table grille and microbrewery in Hemlock

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A restaurant located in Saginaw County serves farm-fresh food and plenty of beer on tap.
Maple Grille and Microbrewery that's marked by a maple leaf sign is located on Gratiot Road in Hemlock. John Schaeding’s family had a construction business where the restaurant is until attention was drawn to the sweet-scented maple syrup the family would create as a hobby.
“Everybody who stopped by thought we were cooking ribs outside,” said Schaeding.
The food cooked outside during the summers for the first years of the family-run operation. By the third year, they shifted the operations to inside and opened business year-round.
Schaeding said that you order at the counter and that the food is simple and freshly sourced. It is referred to as a no-nonsense, farm-to-table restaurant.
“I’ve always said it’s not pretentious food,” said Schaeding. “We buy all our beef from uncle Matt’s farm just down the road, it gets hauled up, gets USDA inspected, brought back here in primal cuts, we break it down.”
Food is not only freshly sourced, it is also cooked over live-fire. The menu is also changed all the time depending on what’s in-house.
“We’ve got a rotating menu,” said Schaeding. “We don’t have any cooking equipment in the back, for years we never had a freezer.”
Schaeding said that they have a freezer now, and that the business is known for their homemade maple root beer floats. They also are known for the beer that they have on tap.
“It’s a three-barrel operation,” said Schaeding. “We’ve got 10, maybe 11 on tap right now.”
The business attracts people from out of town who are headed up-north from the Detroit and Flint areas. They noted that they're appreciative of the regulars that frequently stop-in.
“I know they appreciate us, and we appreciate them just as much,” said Schaeding. “You know, word doesn’t get out on the restaurant, so word of mouth keeps spreading.”
Maple Grille and Microbrewery is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. To learn more about the restaurant, go to their website.