North Flint Food Market sets new opening date

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Almost two years since the groundbreaking for the North Flint Food Market, the doors remain closed to the public.
Residents in the food desert on Flint's north side will have to wait a bit longer before they can start shopping there.
First conceived in 2016 by the North Flint Reinvestment Corp., the project hopes to address the food desert left when Kroger and Meijer closed stores along the Pierson Road corridor.
General Manager Arlene Wilborn said that work continues on the $7.5 million North Flint Food Market despite the roadblocks over the past two years. The project received local, state and federal support.
The store will operate as a cooperative, meaning residents can buy memberships to shop there.
Developers wanted to open in the first half of 2023. But starting construction work during the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in that and pushed the opening date to fall 2023.
"There was material on backlog. When it came to equipment, it took longer to get delivered because of supply chain issues," Wilborn said.
North Flint is a food desert, where stores carrying fresh fruits and veggies are scarce. The nearest full service grocery store is located 3 miles away.
Wilborn and North Flint Reinvestment said they remain committed to opening the store for the sake of community health.