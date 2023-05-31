 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today, Wednesday May 31th, to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Number of available U.S. jobs surged in April

  • Updated
  • 0
The number of available US jobs surged in April, complicating the Fed’s strategy

People walk by a hiring sign posted on the exterior of a Target store on April 7 in Novato, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The number of available jobs in the United States unexpectedly rose in April, bucking economists' predictions after a three-month stretch of declines.

Job openings climbed to 10.1 million in April from 9.745 million the month before, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists were expecting 9.375 million job openings, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you