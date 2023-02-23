Nurses ratify contracts at two Mid-Michigan hospitals

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Nurses at McLaren Central Hospital in Mount Pleasant have approved a new three-year contract.
It comes after weeks of contentious negotiations and threats of a strike.
Nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot hospital in Alma previously voted last Thursday to ratify their agreement.
Both contracts include competitive wages, benefits, and improved language to protect the nurses. Nurses at both hospitals had been working under expired contracts since November.
"This new contract shows what it is possible for nurses to achieve if we remain steadfast and are willing to fight for what is right," said Jessica Harradine, a nurse and president of the Michigan Nurses Association bargaining unit at McLaren Central Michigan.
The contract at McLaren covers just over 100 nurses. McLaren Central Michigan President and CEO Robert David issued the following statement about the contract:
"The bargaining committees' hard work has paid off in the form of an agreement that provides nurses with market-competitive wages and benefits; positive work environment; and commitment to recruitment and retention of quality nurses. This new agreement allows us to continue delivering the high-quality care our community expects from their community hospital. The agreement provided for 16% wage increases over 3 years to recruit new nurses, along with a retention program focused on rewarding our nurses who have committed to being the core of our care team at McLaren Central Michigan."