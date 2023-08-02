Owner of former Collette's Vintage Arts plans to mail checks Friday

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The owner of a closed flea market in Burton, who former vendors accuse of withholding thousands of dollars in payments, said checks will be in the mail soon.

Christine Collette, the owner of Collette's Vintage Arts and Antiques, said her business costs were just too high to continue operating the market.





She couldn't afford to pay vendors until she finished selling the building at 5350 Davison Road. That was supposed to happen in February, but a problem with the property line meant the sale was delayed until July 7.

"I never told anybody they'd have their checks on the 7th," Collette said. "I was closing on the 7th. I'm a pretty smart person. I can't take a check that size and say, 'Here let me cut up a piece of paper for you.' It had to go through a process."

Collette plans to begin mailing payments out to vendors on Friday now that the check has been cashed.