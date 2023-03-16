Owosso company adding 27 jobs with $450,000 expansion

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso company that focuses on protective packaging and material handling is adding new equipment and 27 more jobs.
Sonoco Protective Solutions at 123 Chipman St. currently employs more than 100 people, who make products designed to protect everything from medicine to appliances during the shipping process.
The company plans to spend $450,000 on new steam chest molding machines, air compressors, leased fork trucks and an updated data system. Sonoco picked the Owosso plant over facilities in five other states for the investment.
"Our Sonoco team is excited to bring new business, equipment and jobs to our Owosso plant," said Sonoco Protective Solutions Plant Manager Tom Mims.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $162,000 grant from the Michigan Business Development Program. Sonoco will receive the money only if the company creates the 27 new jobs as promised.
Sonoco works with Genesee, Shiawassee, Thumb Michigan Works to hire new employees. The company offers cross training and growth opportunities for employees in the advanced manufacturing sector.
"Sonoco is a highly successful global company, and we are excited and grateful for their continued commitment to create jobs and investment right here in Owosso and Shiawassee County," said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Justin Horvath.