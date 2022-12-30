Part of Genesee Valley Center mall reopening Friday

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - About half of the Genesee Valley Center mall is reopening on Friday after a nearly three-day closure.

The mall announced that stores in the JCPenney and Macy's wings on the south and east sides of the facility will open for business at 11 a.m. Friday. Normal business hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.

The wings anchored by Play Big and the former Sears on the north and west sides of the mall will remain closed until further notice.

The JCPenney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes & Noble reopened on Wednesday

The Genesee Valley Center closed initially on Monday after a major water leak was discovered inside on Christmas Day. Photos from inside the mall show extensive water damage.

The mall reopened for a few hours on Tuesday morning before it closed again Tuesday afternoon. Several ServPro vehicles were parked outside the mall on Thursday. The company specializes in fire and water restoration.

Namdar Realty Group of New York, which owns the mall, did not respond to several questions about the ongoing closure or provide a timeline for when the shopping center may reopen entirely.