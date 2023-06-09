Pinconning auto parts plant closing; results in 65 layoffs

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - An auto parts plants in Pinconning will close this summer, costing 65 employees their jobs.
A letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity says Advanced Vehicle Assemblies will shut down operations at 401 E. 5th St. in Pinconning on July 31.
The company's website says the 225,000-square-foot plant makes charge-air-cooler assemblies, frame components, transmission hubs, steering shafts and welded assemblies. They shipped 4 million parts.
Advanced Vehicle Assemblies did not return messages seeking comment on the impending plant closure. The letter references a "corporate reorganization" for the move.
All operations will cease at the Pinconning plant this summer, which expected to be permanent. The company also operates plants in Roseville, Milan and Monterrey, Mexico. No job cuts were announced there.