Plans on hold for new Chipotle in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Chipotle fans will have to wait longer for a new restaurant in downtown Grand Blanc.

The city posted on Facebook that developers backed away from the project at Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue due to a problem with a city-owned alley running through the vacant lot.

The Grand Blanc Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Chipotle in September. City officials expected to receive detailed site plans for the restaurant soon after, but the project stalled.

The city says developers behind the Chipotle project informed officials on Friday of their decision to put the project on hold until legal issues with the platted alley are resolved.

The 0.66-acre lot at Saginaw Road and Bush Avenue, where the Chipotle was planned, is vacant and mostly covered in concrete. The city has not constructed a paved alley on the property, which includes four separate parcels.

Plans for the 2,300-square-foot Chipotle include a drive-through window on the back of the restaurant facing the Rite Aid for people to pick up orders placed online without getting out of their cars.

An outdoor seating area for al fresco dining would be added in front of the building.

The main entrance and exit would be located off Bush Avenue. A separate entrance would be added off Saginaw Street with a right turn only exit onto Saginaw Street.