Plans to develop former Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course on hold again

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is asking for more details from a developer that wants to redevelop the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road.
Commissioners voted last night to table votes to approve the Queen's Meadows and Queen's Highlands condo developments.
They asked questions about a traffic impact study and also weren't satisfied with some of the architecture of the dozens of proposed condos.
Neighbors once again shared their concerns at the meeting.
"Let's get it right here," said Grand Blanc resident Mike Byrne. "If we need to keep coming back before we get it right, let's keep coming back until we get it right."
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17. The developer must send site plan adjustments to the city ahead of time to make the agenda.