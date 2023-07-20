Popeyes is now offering ‘girl dinner’ with only side dishes

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT
FOR GENESEE COUNTY...

At 228 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Birch Run to near Flushing to near Morrice,
moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near...
Flint, Swartz Creek, Mount Morris, Crossroads Village and Beecher
around 235 PM EDT.
Clio, Burton and Gaines around 240 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc and Davison around 245 PM EDT.
Linden, Goodrich and Otisville around 250 PM EDT.
Fenton and Otter Lake around 255 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas,
Thetford Township, Argentine, Rankin and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
522 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Popeyes is now offering ‘girl dinner’ with only side dishes

  • Updated
  • 0
Popeyes is now offering ‘girl dinner.’ Here’s what’s included

Popeyes takes on the "girl dinner" trend.

 Popeyes

Popeyes is now selling its own version of the viral "girl dinner" trend with a variety of sides that make a meal, including mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, Cajun fries, coleslaw, biscuits and red beans with rice.

Unlike a traditional combo deal, this promotion consists of side dishes that have to be ordered individually. The special "girl dinner" tab is only available on Popeyes' website, and the price varies depending on how many sides are ordered.

In a statement, Popeyes said its "girl dinner" menu was designed to give its fans "options packed with robust Cajun flavors that are made with the same slow, time-honored, homemade traditions of Southern cooking that the brand started in 1972."

The #girldinner phenomenon, which blew up on TikTok in recent week, was originally posted by user Olivia Maher and featured a spread of grapes, cornichons, bread and cheese. The New York Times describes it as an "aesthetically pleasing Lunchable: an artfully arranged pile of snacks that, when consumed in high enough volume, constitutes a meal."

Popeyes isn't the only restaurant to capitalize on a TikTok trend. Last year, the Cheesecake Factory sold a version of its Caesar salad that switched out grilled chicken for fried chicken with caramelized onions, thus giving the TikTok-famous "Louisiana Chicken Caesar Salad" a spot on its menus for a few months.

Also in 2022, McDonald's briefly sold four menu "hacks" of its sandwiches that were trending on TikTok. One example was the "Land, Air and Sea" sandwich that combined a Big Mac, chicken and a Filet-o-Fish on one bun.

In 2020, Dunkin' previously partnered with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio for an iced coffee drink called "The Charli" in 2020. That gambit paid off: When the Charli promotion launched, Dunkin' hit a record for daily active app users.

