Popular Genesee County hotel reopens banquet venue following financial hardship

MUNDY TWP, Mich. (WJRT) – A popular hotel has reopened its doors after losing their franchise partnership back in January.
“I can sleep at night,” owner of the Gateway Hotel, Terry Riddle. “The lobby is full, guestrooms are full, associates are busy working and getting hours that they so desperately want.”
After two years of financial hardship from the global pandemic and working to keep the popular Gateway Hotel afloat, Riddle says they’re back on their way to thriving in the community.
“We are ready to rebrand and launch and we will be reaching out to the community,” Riddle said. “We're certainly gonna do a large re-grand opening and get it out to a lot of our customer base.”
Back in January of this year, the future of the hotel was under serious consideration, after they lost their franchise partnership with Intercontinental Hotels Group.
That along with a financial beating from COVID-19 restrictions the hotel had no choice but to close its conference space.
“It was detrimental,” he said. “It just destroyed the hotel, because the rooms also play into that convention space that we were doing. Now we have secured financing to help us get over this hump.”
Today kicked off the first conference in the hall since it’s shutdown. Riddle says though a lot of work still needs to be done but hopes to rebuild relationships they used to rely heavily on their space.
“I know that it caused a lot of anxiety with a lot of groups and a lot of heartache that should not have had to have happened,” Riddle said. “But we're back and we're gonna be out there pleading our case for that.”