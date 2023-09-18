 Skip to main content
Potential layoffs coming to a Mid-Michigan auto parts supplier

  • Updated
United Auto Workers strike

(FILE) UAW strike signs

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - CIE Newcor announced a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) notice regarding nearly 300 temporary layoffs coming shortly across multiple different facilities in Mid-Michigan.

According to the letter, a temporary closing is possible because of the UAW strike.


The layoffs could begin on Oct. 2 and are tentatively expected to last one month. The length of the layoffs will be determined by the length of the UAW strike.

More than 290 jobs could be affected, and they include:

  • 151 machine operators
  • 6 janitors
  • 6 tool crib attendants
  • 2 truck drivers
  • 20 team leaders
  • 18 hi-lo drivers
  • 32 quality department members
  • 9 heat treatment department members
  • 22 manufacturing technicians
  • 12 team facilitators
  • 3 pm specialist
  • 12 maintenance members

The facilities impacted by the potential temporary layoffs include:

  • CIE Newcor

          FEIN 38-065770

          1021 N. Shiawassee Rd.

          Corunna, MI 48817

  • Machine Tool & Gear, Inc. Plant 1

          FEIN 45-0497063

          1021 N. Shiawassee Rd.

          Corunna, MI 48817

  • Machine Tool & Gear, Inc. Plant 2

          FEIN 45-0497063

          401 S. Chestnut

          Owosso, MI 48887

  • Rochester Gear, Inc.

          FEIN 38-2379349

          9900 Main Street

          Clifford, MI 48727

CIE Newcor is a contract manufacturing company that supplies the automotive industry with vehicle components from assemblies.

WARN notice from CIE Newcor

