Potential layoffs coming to a Mid-Michigan auto parts supplier

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - CIE Newcor announced a Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN) notice regarding nearly 300 temporary layoffs coming shortly across multiple different facilities in Mid-Michigan.

According to the letter, a temporary closing is possible because of the UAW strike.





The layoffs could begin on Oct. 2 and are tentatively expected to last one month. The length of the layoffs will be determined by the length of the UAW strike.

More than 290 jobs could be affected, and they include:

151 machine operators

6 janitors

6 tool crib attendants

2 truck drivers

20 team leaders

18 hi-lo drivers

32 quality department members

9 heat treatment department members

22 manufacturing technicians

12 team facilitators

3 pm specialist

12 maintenance members

The facilities impacted by the potential temporary layoffs include:

CIE Newcor

FEIN 38-065770

1021 N. Shiawassee Rd.

Corunna, MI 48817

Machine Tool & Gear, Inc. Plant 1

FEIN 45-0497063

1021 N. Shiawassee Rd.

Corunna, MI 48817

Machine Tool & Gear, Inc. Plant 2

FEIN 45-0497063

401 S. Chestnut

Owosso, MI 48887

Rochester Gear, Inc.

FEIN 38-2379349

9900 Main Street

Clifford, MI 48727

CIE Newcor is a contract manufacturing company that supplies the automotive industry with vehicle components from assemblies.