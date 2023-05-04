Premier Security Solutions expanding in Burton due to demand increase

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A security company that employs retired police officers keeps watch at Mid-Michigan and Metro Detroit schools is expanding across the state and nation.
Premier Security Solutions started in Flint back in 2013 and now has more than 1,200 guards deployed across the nation.
The company also provides training space for more than 100 retired law enforcement, military and corrections personnel who Premier has assigned to schools in Genesee, Oakland, Sanilac, Livingston and Wayne counties.
"It's more than just reactionary and going back and looking at what happened. We're watching it in real time and stopping it from happening in many cases," said CEO Dave Forystek.
The security company is now expanding into a new state-of-the-art command center inside the former ELGA Credit Union administration building in Burton.
What started off as a part-time security position at Powers Catholic High School in Flint right after retirement turned into a journey of protecting and serving worldwide for former Flint police officer Dave Forystek.
Former Genesee County Sheriff's Office Capt. Todd Lanning wanted to be part of that journey after a 15-year career in law enforcement.
"I knew prior to coming to Premier Security what Dave's vision and commitment was to the community," said Lanning. "And I wanted to be a part of that and that's the reason why I joined Premier Security."
Forystek said Premier Security's mission has been simple -- to protect and serve -- since being birthed in 2013. He hires retired law enforcement with 10-plus years of experience to be armed security for schools and to provide surveillance security worldwide.
"My father was a police officer here, I was a police officer here and my youngest son is a third generation police officer here in the city of Flint," Forystek said. "And to have our headquarters downtown, to protect students around Flint, Genesee County, Michigan, and protect billions of dollars of property all over the country is really astonishing to me and rewarding."
But a decade later, times have changed with several mass school shootings.
"It's unfortunate in our day and time that we have to do this. When I was in school we didn't have that issue." Forystek said. "A lot of these mass shootings have happened in schools where they come in and the first group of students don't know what's happening, the secondary groups are able to get locked down to where they're safe."
Forystek said that response time by officers can determine life or death.
"They say police response averages between four and six minutes on a school shooting," he said. "If we can harden that perimeter, watch what's going on outside and stop that person from getting in or even delay them those one or two minutes where we can get everyone locked down we can save lives."
Having children of his own, Lanning said this mission is one that hits home
"Knowing every day that there's schools across southeast Michigan that we're sending retired law enforcement, military and corrections in that are able to have an impact and relationship with the school and the students is very personal to me," he said.
Forystek said the Center Road building will be an additional Genesee County location for Premier that will bring on a little over 60 jobs to Burton. He hopes to open the center in 60 to 75 days.