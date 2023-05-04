Premier Security Solutions moving into former ELGA offices

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A security company is developing a global command center inside an office building in Burton.
Premier Security Solutions purchased the former ELGA Credit Union administration offices along Center Road in Burton.
The new location will give Premier a space to build a state-of-the-art command center to provide cutting-edge live remote monitoring of clients' assets around the world. Premier has a fleet of 60 solar powered camera trailers to provide remote monitoring.
"We have seen significant growth in the scale and operation of our business over the past few years as we expand into newer industry verticals beyond guard security," CEO Dave Forystek said. "It makes sense to increase our presence in Genesee County and build upon our strategic plans for continued global growth."
The facility also will serve as a direct dispatch center for Premier's nearly 1,200 security guards nationwide and provide training space for more than 100 personnel assigned to protect schools in five Michigan counties.
"Today is a testament to the vision of Premier and our commitment to deliver a world class service to our customers across the United States and abroad," said Director of Technology Todd Lanning.