Prices at the pump higher in Michigan than the national average

This year, Americans paid record prices at the gas pump well over $5 per gallon.
As the summer travel season comes to a close and Michiganders head into fall, prices at the pump are falling. Drivers in Michigan are still paying above the national average of $3.71.
Patrick DeHaan, a petroleum analyst at Gas Buddy, said gas prices can be hard to predict in the state. He said prices will plummet to below the national average and then they will shoot back up above it.
"Michigan tends to have violent swings sometimes," he said.
Michigan drivers again find themselves paying more than the national average this fall. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Flint area was $3.76 on Tuesday, which is about six cents higher than a week ago.
"The national average is a little bit lower at $3.68, but the national average is down six cents from a week ago," De Haan said.
A recent refinery fire in Indiana pushed up the cost of gas in Michigan and several other Midwestern states.
"A lot of what's going on right now in Flint, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio is the fact that, yes, BP's refinery went down a couple of weeks ago, which caused the wholesale price of gasoline to skyrocket which caused stations to raise their prices," DeHaan said.
The BP refinery in Whiting, Ind., is back on line and De Haan expects Michiganders to see prices fall at the pump.
"Things are slowly getting back to normal and that's why prices have started to taper off in last couple of days," he said. "I think that downward momentum will continue for the next week or two, as long as there is not another new issue. I do think that gas prices in Flint will continue to go back down."