...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the north
with gusts up to 29 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate

Prices fell in December as inflation continues to moderate. Pictured is a Chevron gas station on January 4, in Phoenix.

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic/USA Today Network

For the first time in nearly three years, inflation fell on a monthly basis.

Consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday in its Consumer Price Index. The last time prices were lower than the previous month was May 2020.

The closely watched inflation gauge also showed that year-over-year prices continued to cool last month, slowing to 6.5%, from 7.1% in November. It's the smallest annual increase since May 2021.

Stripping out food and energy prices, which tend to be more volatile, core CPI came in at 5.7%, down from November's 6% annual rate and up 0.3% from the month before.

It's the first inflation report of the new year — and the last before the Federal Reserve meets at the end of the month to determine how aggressively it will tackle rising costs.

2022 was a rickety ride for Americans. Prices skyrocketed during the first half of the year, with inflation hitting 9.1% at its crest in June. It's been coasting downward in the months since.

This story is developing and will be updated.

