Queen's Provisions opens new wine, charcuterie shop in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new shop is celebrating its grand opening Monday in downtown Flint.
Queens' Provisions is celebrating its ribbon-cutting in Flint's Carriage Town district. The store is located right on the corner of Garland Street and Second Avenue.
It will feature a variety of wines, beer and even a charcuterie shop. Shoppers can hang out and taste some of the products in the store's lounge.
Queen's Provisions will be open seven days per week and serve brunch on the weekends. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday.