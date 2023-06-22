 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RACER Trust provides update on Buick City contamination

  • Updated
  • 0

The manager of Flint's Buick City site provided an update on contamination Wednesday evening as Ashley Capital embarks on a redevelopment project.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The manager of the former Buick City site in Flint laid out its redevelopment plans.

RACER Trust and Ashley Capital held a public meeting Wednesday evening to share information about the former General Motors manufacturing site.

Ashley is redeveloping 20 acres of the site in phase one of the project, which includes a 330,000-square-foot industrial building. The company hopes to begin work on the rest of the 300 acres soon and add nine more buildings.

Much of the work right now includes environmental cleanup.

"We still have some PFAS issues to deal with and we're most excited to have Ashley Capital available to start their construction on the site and work with them to do further development on the site and with the hopes to bring more jobs to the community," said Grant Trigger, the Michigan cleanup manager for RACER Trust.

The trust says it will always have the responsibility of making sure the Buick City site is safe and has no contamination even after it sells the land to Ashley Capital.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you