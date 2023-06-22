RACER Trust provides update on Buick City contamination

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The manager of the former Buick City site in Flint laid out its redevelopment plans.

RACER Trust and Ashley Capital held a public meeting Wednesday evening to share information about the former General Motors manufacturing site.

Ashley is redeveloping 20 acres of the site in phase one of the project, which includes a 330,000-square-foot industrial building. The company hopes to begin work on the rest of the 300 acres soon and add nine more buildings.

Much of the work right now includes environmental cleanup.

"We still have some PFAS issues to deal with and we're most excited to have Ashley Capital available to start their construction on the site and work with them to do further development on the site and with the hopes to bring more jobs to the community," said Grant Trigger, the Michigan cleanup manager for RACER Trust.

The trust says it will always have the responsibility of making sure the Buick City site is safe and has no contamination even after it sells the land to Ashley Capital.