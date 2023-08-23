Rage rooms and axe throwing business opens in Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Do you feel a need to break something?
The new Destruction Depot 2 in Fenton offers a place to let out some anger by smashing things in a controlled environment. The business also has axe throwing and a virtual shooting gallery.
The family-owned business started in Brighton Township and moved to Whitmore Lake. They are expanding with a second location at 1380 N. Leroy St. in Fenton, which opened this month.
Destruction Depot 2 offers three rage rooms, where customers can smash objects. They offer six lanes of traditional weapon throwing, including axes, ninja stars and shovels, with space for up to four people apiece.
The business also offers two lanes of virtual axe throwing with foam axes and a virtual shooting gallery with Nerf-style balls fired at giant screens that contain sensor pads.
The owners say Destruction Depot 2 will be Genesee County's only rage rooms. They provide an alcohol-free environment for teens age 13 or older, families, friends and corporate events. They cater to birthday, bachelor, bachelorette and divorce parties.
Destruction Depot 2 is open from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Click here for more information about the business.