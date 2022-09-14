Railroad strike could halt work at GM's Flint Assembly plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A potential railroad strike this week could affect auto workers in Flint as early as this Friday.
Two unions representing conductors and other workers are demanding sick days and better work-life boundaries. If a deal isn't reached, rail traffic nationwide could come to a grinding halt.
That would cause major ripple effects in Mid-Michigan's auto industry by cutting off the steady flow of parts necessary to keep plants operating. The General Motors Flint Assembly plant likely would have to cease production.
"We can't get frames: we can't build trucks," said UAW Region 1-D President Steve Dawes.
The Flint Assembly Plant turns out more than 1,000 heavy duty GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado heavy duty pickup trucks per day.
But the frames for those trucks are too big to store on a large scale, which is why they're brought in by rail every morning. Without those shipments, it would take just days for the plant to run out of frames, Dawes said.
He said a strike would mean no incoming materials, making assembly work nearly impossible.
"We potentially could look at layoffs. It's pretty hard to argue that if I don't have the parts to build a vehicle," Dawes said.
An assembly line shutdown would ripple outwards into the many other businesses who work with GM.
"You have the Flint Metal Center that supplies them with sheet metal for the body shop. You have Lear seating in Flint that supplies all of the seating. Now, if they're not building trucks, how long will they build seats," Dawes said.
But even with the risk, his local unions stand with the rail unions as workers and friends.
"We will support them wholeheartedly, because they have supported us in the past," Dawes said.
He also said that if layoffs happen, the UAW has negotiated terms so workers won't be left high and dry.