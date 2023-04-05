Ram electric pickup truck can go 500 miles on a charge, says Stellantis

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 125 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Genesee County
through 1130 AM EDT...

At 1045 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Corunna, or over Owosso, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 1055 AM EDT.
Flushing and Montrose around 1105 AM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris and Beecher around 1110 AM EDT.
Crossroads Village around 1115 AM EDT.
Otisville around 1120 AM EDT.
Otter Lake around 1125 AM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Rankin, Genesee and
Thetford Township.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM EDT for southeastern
Michigan.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Ram electric pickup truck can go 500 miles on a charge, says Stellantis

  • Updated
  • 0

Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares has said in the past that the company's electric Ram pickup truck, while being later to the market than trucks from major competitors, would surpass them in range and capability.

On Wednesday, the company put some specific numbers behind the CEO's claims.

While final figures have yet to be announced, Stellantis expects the fully electric Ram 1500 REV pickup will be able to drive 500 miles on a single charge, much farther than either the Ford F-150 Lightning or General Motors' Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV and GMC Sierra EV.

GM expects to get 400 miles of range from its electric trucks. Long-range versions of Ford's Lightning can go up to 320 miles on a charge, according to EPA estimates. Tesla claims its Cybertruck will also have a maximum 500 miles of range, however.

The Ram REV will also be able to tow as much 14,000 pounds, according to Stellantis, a figure that matches Tesla's claim for the Cybertruck. GM's trucks will be able to pull a 10,000-pound trailer and Ford's truck can pull a similar amount. GM has said that versions capable of towing 20,000 pounds will be available later on, though.

Electric motors have a lot of pulling power, which is good for towing heavy loads, but doing so can greatly diminish driving range. That's one reason why having a lot of range can be an especially good thing in an electric truck. A (presumably less expensive) version of the Ram REV will also be offed with a range of up to 350 miles, according to Stellantis.

The pickup truck battle of numbers isn't just limited to power and pulling, however. Even the "frunk," or front trunk, will hold more than GM's and Ford's truck according to Stellantis.

The Ram REV will have 15 cubic feet of storage space under its large hood, while Ford claims 14 cubic feet of frunk space in the Lightning and GM claims only nine cubic feet in the Chevrolet EV truck.

While acceleration is not ordinarily considered a key selling point for a pickup, Stellantis said the Ram REV will be able to go from zero to 60 miles an hour in about 4.4 seconds. That's similar to what GM claims for its trucks.

Car and Driver tested a high-end version of the Ford F-150 Lightning and found it can get to 60 miles an hour in a little under four seconds. Tesla claims its Cybertruck will be able go from zero to 60 miles an hour in under three seconds.

The Ram REV will be powered by two 250 kilowatt — or 335 horsepower — electric motors: one powering the front wheels, the other in the back. The truck's total maximum power output will be 654 horsepower which, compared to even high-performance gas-powered trucks, is a lot.

Even the Ram TRX, a pickup designed for high-speed desert driving, has a 702-horsepower V8 engine, only slightly more power than the Ram REV.

The Ram 1500 REV will go on sale late next year, by which time the Chevrolet, GM and Tesla trucks should already be on the market.

Tavares has previously said that another version of the truck will also be offered later with a gasoline engine that can be used to recharge the truck's batteries as it drives. Essentially a plug-in hybrid, that truck will be for customers who aren't ready to trust a fully electric truck.

While Tavares has, repeatedly, expressed skepticism that fully electric vehicles are the best way to address the global climate crisis — arguing that more affordable hybrid vehicles would be better — he has also said that Stellantis will compete in electric propulsion since that is what current regulations in major markets demand.

"I love racing. I love competition," said Tavares, who is an amateur racing driver, at a recent event. "So if you define the frame of the competition with that kind of regulatory framework, I'm fine with competing."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

