Remembering the vibrant life of fashion designer Tyrone Kirkland

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Roneeka Pleasant grew up in Flint.
Like most young ladies in Flint during the mid-1990s and early 2000s, her heart was set on wearing a Tyrone Kirkland Original dress to her senior prom.
"He was iconic. He was a trendsetter. He set the stage, for sure," she said.
Pleasant is among the thousands in the community mourning the death of Flint native and international fashion designer Tyrone Kirkland of TKO Designs. Kirkland died on New Year's Eve in Flint at age 56.
He was a gifted designer. You were sure to stand out in the crowd if you were lucky enough to wear one of his original designs.
Kirkland opened a storefront in downtown Flint in 1995.
"Let's bring New York and Paris to Flint, Michigan," he said at the time.
Brown said it was a complete experience.
"He taught me how to walk, how to hold my shoulders back, so it was just an experience in itself," she said.
Twenty-five years ago, Pleasant was looking for the perfect prom dress when she first had the Tyrone Kirkland TKO experience.
"You know the goal, to be honest, for prom was to save up enough money so that you could go get a consultation with Tyrone Kirkland," Pleasant said.
She described their first encounter as magical.
"As soon as you walked through the door he started sketching and he talked to you about price and about fittings and he would hold color swatches up to you. and when you walked out of there you felt so important," Pleasant said.
Kirkland, a Flint native, started sketching designs in middle school. Getting inspiration from celebrities.
"Diana Ross, Sarah Vaughn, so many icons," said Dr. Tonya Bailey, Kirkland's sister.
But, Bailey said his biggest inspiration came from right at home.
"My mother," she said. "She is a fashionista."
Kirkland was known worldwide. He had his one-of-a-kind dresses displayed on runways around the world as a featured designer for Ebony Fashion Fair.
Funeral services for Kirkland will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hand of God Ministries on Miller Road in Flint.