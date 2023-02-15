Retail sales surged in January by the most in almost two years

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds in the 20 to 30 mph range with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. Gusts in the 50 mph range become more frequent from about 11 AM to 2 PM. * WHERE... All of southeast Michigan. * WHEN... Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS... Wind gusts will be capable of damaging unsecured objects. Downed tree limbs and some power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts increase through the late morning and early afternoon as strong southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front. A gradual diminishing trend begins toward 4 pm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&