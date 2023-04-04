 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 10.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Mara Technologies site took place

  • Updated
  • 0

A global electronics manufacturer is opening its new US headquarters in Grand Blanc Township.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A global electronics manufacturer is opening its new US headquarters in Grand Blanc Township.

The ribbon for the new Mara Technologies site, which is a company that produces broadband communications, was cut on Tuesday. The site also includes a new factory.

The new site location on Holly Road expects to employ up to 300 people, and right now more than 250 positions are open.

Mara Technologies leaders said that they are looking for anyone with electronics experience, as well as technicians and engineers.

“Launching production… will ramp up from now through the end of the summer,” said V.P. of Operation Jeff Gary. “By the end of the summer we'll have three shifts of about fifty people each.”

To learn more about Mara Technologies head to their website.

Recommended for you