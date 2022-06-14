Rising gas prices lead to slight increase in IRS mileage reimbursement rate

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Americans who drive for work are entitled to a slight increase in their mileage reimbursement, according to the IRS.
The agency adjusted the federal mileage reimbursement rate up by 4 cents for the second half of 2022. From July 1 to Dec. 31, the federal mileage rate will be 62.5 cents per mile for business automobile travel.
The mileage reimbursement rate has been set at 58.5 cents per mile since Jan. 1.
"The IRS is adjusting the standard mileage rates to better reflect the recent increase in fuel prices," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We are aware a number of unusual factors have come into play involving fuel costs, and we are taking this special step to help taxpayers, businesses and others who use this rate.”
Motor fuel prices are a significant factor in how the IRS sets the mileage reimbursement rate. Vehicle depreciation, auto insurance costs and other fixed costs also are reflected in the rate.
The IRS mileage reimbursement rate is considered the national standard for calculating vehicle travel costs, but it remains optional for businesses to pay employees for driving as part of their jobs.