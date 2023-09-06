Rite Aid store at Fenton and Atherton now closed

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Rite Aid store at the corner of Fenton and Atherton Roads in Flint closed its doors for good Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Rite Aid says that they will be transferring customer's prescriptions to the next closest store without a disruption of services.
In a statement to ABC 12, Senior Manager of External Communication Alicja Wojczyk says:
"A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors, including business strategy, lease and rent consideration, local business conditions, viability and store performance."