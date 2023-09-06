 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rite Aid store at Fenton and Atherton now closed

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rite Aid store at the corner of Fenton and Atherton Roads in Flint closed its doors for good Wednesday at 9 p.m.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Rite Aid store at the corner of Fenton and Atherton Roads in Flint closed its doors for good Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Rite Aid says that they will be transferring customer's prescriptions to the next closest store without a disruption of services.


In a statement to ABC 12, Senior Manager of External Communication Alicja Wojczyk says:

"A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors, including business strategy, lease and rent consideration, local business conditions, viability and store performance."

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.