 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rite Aid store in Flint closing amid bankruptcy concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
Rite Aid store in Flint closing amid bankruptcy concerns

This is the Rite Aid logo on a Rite Aid store in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Rite Aid store in Flint is closing permanently on Wednesday as financial trouble envelops the company.

Rite Aid confirmed that its store at 3717 Fenton Road on the intersection of Atherton Road will go out of business on Wednesday.

A company spokesman could not identify a single reason for the closure. In a statement, Rite Aid says store closures are based on "business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance."


"We review every neighborhood to ensure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly transfer their prescriptions so there is no disruption of services," the statement says.

Rite Aid is working to transfer employees to its other stores in the Flint area.

The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported last month that Rite Aid is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to $3.3 billion worth of debt and ongoing litigation over its role in the opioid crisis.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow Rite Aid to continue operating while the company works to restructure its debt.

Rite Aid is the seventh largest pharmacy chain in the U.S. with 2,200 locations in 17 states.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.