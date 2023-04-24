Ross Dress For Less will take over Staples store in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Staples has been a staple at Courtland Center Mall in Burton since 2005.
That will end later this year, when the store is slated to close on June 9. But the space in the partially empty shopping center won't be unoccupied for long.
The Staples store sits on the east end of the mall along Court Street.
"Sad to see them leave," said Amber Abbey, zoning administrator for the city of Burton.
Right next to the Staples location in Burton sits an empty big box storefront that used to be a Lowe's home improvement store, which closed in 2018.
But unlike Lowe's, Abbey said the Staples closure will open space for another retailer to occupy the space. Ross Dress For Less already has building permits in hand to remodel the Staples storefront and reopen later this year.
Courtland Center Mall first opened as Eastland Mall in Burton in 1968. Consumer shopping habits have changed over the past 55 years, which is reflected in the number of retailers the mall has lost over the decades.
"I don't think that singles out Burton," Abbey said.
She said malls across the country are struggling to attract and retain stores to occupy their space.
"People shopping in malls is taking a backseat to online shopping. When you are planning ahead you can shop online and when you need something now you need to get to a retail facility. I think that is a part that is keeping these big businesses alive. But the malls are struggling," Abbey said.
Burton Mayor Duane Haskins said they have hired a firm to help attract new businesses and retailers to the city like Ross Dress For Less.
"I think they will do good and help us bring in some business. We have had other business that have approached us and are coming in that look like very good potentials," he said.
According to Abbey, it is easy to sell the city of Burton to business prospects.
"You know the difficulty and challenges is just the economy, but to sell Burton not difficult, not difficult at all," she said.