Ruth's Chris Steak House opens in Soaring Eagle Casino

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Visitors to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort have a new dining option this week.
Ruth's Chris Steak House opened its fourth Michigan location in nearly 9,000 square feet of the casino at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd. in Mount Pleasant on Monday. The chain has more than 150 locations worldwide.
Ruth's Chris is nationally known for its steaks broiled in an 1,800-degree oven and served on a 500-degree plate to keep each bite warm. Steaks range from an 8-ounce filet mignon to a 40-ounce Tomahawk ribeye.
Ruth's Chris restaurants are decorated as an upscale environment. The Mount Pleasant location has three dining rooms, a small patio area and space for private events.
Executive Chef Mitchell Chase comes to Mount Pleasant from previous stints as manger of the Ruth's Chris location in Troy and executive chef at the Cincinnati restaurant.
"I've worked with countless team members in multiple locations and departments, and we really do have the best teams," he said.
Chase is especially proud of the service Ruth's Chris provides every diner.