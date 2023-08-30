Saginaw Small Business Expo set for Aug. 31

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Economic Development will host the 2023 Small Business Expo on Aug. 31.
The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at the SVRC Marketplace on S. Washington Ave.
The theme for this year's event is "Taste of Saginaw," which will highlight the restaurants and local business establishments within the Saginaw Community. This year's expo will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event.
There will be food truck vendors lined up along Water Street. There will also be children's activities along Water Street, including several games, face painting and a mural project to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Small Business Expo.
There will be entertainment provided by DJ Tools and the live band, "Groove Session." Theresa Marshall will be on stage to teach everyone the hustle and other new dance moves, and there will be a raffle, door prizes and giveaways for the public throughout the evening.
The event is free to the public.
For more information, contact the Saginaw Economic Development Corporation Coordinator, Kisha Smith, at (989) 759-1395.