Saginaw small business owners pitch their plans

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Entrepreneurs got the chance to share their small business ideas in Saginaw on Friday.
The Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition is a program that kick-starts small businesses in the city. Organizers say it's like a boot camp that entrepreneurs go through to iron out their business plans.
The Central Michigan University Research Corporation's "Lift Me" program announced its members of the first all-Black cohort of business owners.
One of them is Delicious Sweets and Kravin Cookies, which are owned by Cierra Warren. She was ecstatic to be named one of the three winners.
"I'm really looking forward to going to the next level with marketing and getting resources and just connecting with everybody who's going to be part of the program just to go higher," Warren said.
She hopes to begin franchising before the end of the year.