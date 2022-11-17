Semi-Sweets Bakery in Flushing and Flint Farmers Market closing Nov. 22

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A homegrown bakery that started in the Flint Farmers Market eight years and expanded to a retail space in Flushing is going out of business next week.
Owner Rachel Hougen said the COVID-19 pandemic caused her to re-evaluate her priorities in life, which led to her decision to "turn the page onto the next chapter." Nov. 22 will be bakery's last day in business.
Hougen started Semi-Sweets Bakery in a booth as part of the Food Works Kitchen at the Flint Farmers Market. She expanded the business three times to open on more days there and to open a second retail space in Flushing.
Semi-Sweets gained a following around the Flint area from catering weddings, working with country clubs, baking specialty cakes for big occasions and serving daily customers a variety of snackable baked goods.
"The smiles that you have shared made this experience that much sweeter as we fulfilled our dream of building a successful business," Hougen wrote in a farewell post on Facebook.
The Semi-Sweets location at 8474 Mt. Morris Road in Flushing is hosting a going out of business sale through Dec. 3. The bakery is selling bakeware, serving dishes, supplies and storage racks.
